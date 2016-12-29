HERE / HERE and Mobileye to partner on REM and Open Location Platform technology to enable crowd-sourced HD mapping for automated driving . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands and JERUSALEM, 29 December 2016 - HERE and Mobileye, both leaders in providing technologies for intelligent vehicles, today announced plans for a strategic partnership that links their respective autonomous driving technologies into an enhanced industry-leading offering for automakers.

The two companies intend to pursue the following collaborative initiatives:





Integration of Mobileye's Roadbook with HERE HD Live Map

Mobileye's Roadbook will be integrated as a data layer in HERE HD Live Map (http://360.here.com/2016/12/13/how-here-hd-live-map-paved-the-way-for-autonomous-cars-in-2016/), HERE's real-time cloud service for partially, highly and fully automated vehicles. Roadbook information will provide an important additional layer of real-time contextual awareness by gathering landmark and roadway information to assist in making a vehicle more aware of - and better able to react to - its surroundings, as well as allow for more accurate vehicle positioning on the road.

Mobileye's utilization of the HERE Open Location Platform

Mobileye will utilize the HERE Open Location Platform for the ingestion and processing of raw sensor and observation data (Road Segment Data, RSD), and the creation and dynamic maintenance of its Roadbook products. The HERE Open Location Platform is the next generation of HERE's location platform, developed to support the ingestion, enrichment and processing of real-time location-based data for multiple industries, including the automotive industry.

HERE to utilize raw sensor and observation data from Mobileye

HERE will utilize RSD, as well as the Global Roadbook (GLRB), collected and aggregated from certain vehicle brands equipped with Mobileye technology to support change detection and the maintenance of HERE HD Live Map. Detecting changes in the real world and adjusting the map accordingly is critically important for automated vehicles to plan better driving strategies. With more sensor data available from car manufacturers equipped with Mobileye's REM technology, the HERE HD Live Map will be updated even more quickly, achieving very short Time to Reflect Reality.

"We are building a state-of-the-art global HD map that is becoming the standard for autonomous driving and other IoT applications that need precise location-based information and services," said Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE. "We are rapidly expanding this capability and I am very pleased that we can accelerate that work with Mobileye, a strategic partner which shares our view of where the automotive and other industries are going."

"High-definition mapping is a key enabler for autonomous driving. Mobileye's REM technology, enabling crowd-sourced data extraction, together with the backend processing of the Roadbook combined with HERE HD Live Map is critical to ensure dynamic, near real-time updates," said Professor Amnon Shashua, Chairman and CTO of Mobileye. "We are pleased to work with HERE to create a "world HD-map" standard, leveraging the combined fleet size of certain vehicle brands initially, with the objective of eventually launching an industry wide initiative."

In parallel, the two companies also intend to explore other potential opportunities where their products and services are complementary to further support automotive companies in advancing their autonomous driving and mobility strategies generally.

About HERE

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, enterprises and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or an enterprise optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com (http://360.here.com) and www.here.com (http://www.here.com) .

About Mobileye

Mobileye N.V. (NYSE: MBLY) is the global leader in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and autonomous driving. The company's technology keeps passengers safer on the roads, reduces the risks of traffic accidents, saves lives and has the potential to revolutionize the driving experience by enabling autonomous driving. The company's proprietary software algorithms and EyeQ® chips perform detailed interpretations of the visual field in order to anticipate possible collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, animals, debris and other obstacles. The company's products are also able to detect roadway markings such as lanes, road boundaries, barriers and similar items; identify and read traffic signs, directional signs and traffic lights; create a Roadbook of localized drivable paths and visual landmarks using REM; and provide mapping for autonomous driving. The company's products are or will be integrated into car models from more than 25 global automakers. The company's products are also available in the aftermarket.

