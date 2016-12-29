Sponda Oyj: Sponda has sold property and land assets for EUR 12.9 million

Sponda Plc Press release 29 December 2016 at 14:15 p.m.

Sponda has sold property and land assets for EUR 12.9 million

The property investment company Sponda Plc has sold a logistics centre in St. Petersburg, a property in Helsinki and a plot of land in Espoo for a total of EUR 12.9 million. The sales are part of Sponda's strategy, according to which Sponda will sell the properties it owns in Russia and focus its property ownership in the Helsinki metropolitan area, particularly the central business district and Ruoholahti, as well as Tampere.

The logistics centre located to the east of St. Petersburg was sold for EUR 4 million to Nevskaya Logistika LLC. The logistics centre comprises approximately 8,000 square metres of leasable space.

The property in Helsinki's Herttoniemi district, which is being used as an office and warehouse facility, was sold to the Taaleritehtaan Tonttirahasto fund for EUR 5.2 million. The property comprises 5,500 square metres of leasable space.

Sponda has also sold zoned land in Espoo for EUR 3.7 million.

Sponda will record a profit of approximately EUR 1 million on the sales for the year 2016.

Additional information: Kari Inkinen, President and CEO, +358 (0)400 402 653

Sponda Plc is a property investment company that specialises in commercial properties in the largest cities in Finland. Sponda's business concept is to own, lease and develop retail and office properties and shopping centres into environments that promote the business success of its clients. The fair value of Sponda's investment properties is approximately EUR 3.7 billion and the leasable area is around 1.2 million m2.

