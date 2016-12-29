Troax Group AB (publ) Publishes Bond Prospectus and Applies for Listing of its Bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

HILLERSTORP, Sweden, Dec 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Troax Group AB (publ) (the "Company") announced on 15 December 2016 that the Company had issued additional bonds in the amount of 17 MEUR under the Company's existing bond loan, with ISIN SE0005799194, within a total limit of 100 MEUR. With the issuance the Company's total outstanding bond loan amounts to 77 MEUR.

The Company has applied for listing of the newly issued bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm and the first day of trading is expected to be 2 January 2017. In connection with the listing the Company has prepared a prospectus which on 28 December 2016 has been approved by Finansinspektionen. The prospectus is available on the Company's website http://www.troax.com/en/investors/bond-term-and-conditionsand Finansinspektionen's website www.fi.se.

This information is information that Troax Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13.00 CET on 29 December 2016.

More information about the Company is available on www.troax.com.

CONTACT:

Thomas Widstrand

President and CEO

Troax Group AB

Box 89

330 33 Hillerstorp

Sweden

Tel: 46 (0)370-82831

E-mail: thomas.widstrand@troax.com

