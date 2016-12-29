As of December 16, 2016, the following bond loan issued by NorCell Sweden Holding 3 is delisted from STO Corporate Bonds upon request by the issuer. Last day of trading was december 15, 2016.



Issuer: NorCell Sweden Holding 3 -------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006371381 -------------------------------------------------- Short Name: NORC 100 -------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: December 15, 2016 -------------------------------------------------- Term: Delisted from December 16, 2016 --------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Andreas Jensen or Sofia Tångelin, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB