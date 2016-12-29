NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - December 29, 2016) - Live Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVE) released its financials for fiscal year-end (YE) 2016, and the company announced record revenues of almost $79-million, which represents an increase of 136% over 2015 YE numbers.

While this explosive revenue growth represents the company's most successful year yet, the numbers are actually better than those being reported. Since the company's acquisition of Vintage Stock, Inc., America's largest entertainment superstore chain, closed several weeks after the company's fiscal year-end, none of the results from Vintage Stock are included in the announced revenue numbers. Because of this, investors should look forward to even further growth reflected in Live Ventures' upcoming 10Q report and future financial results.

LIVE reported a net profit of approximately $17.8-million, which represents an earnings per share (EPS) of $8.92. Additionally, executives point to 2017 as a year they expect even greater revenue growth. Live Ventures' CEO said that he anticipates revenues "to increase by well over 50%, easily surpassing $120-million and stockholders' equity to grow at a high double-digit rate."

In its latest analysis of Live Ventures, OTC Journal provides a price forecast as it breaks down the company's revenue numbers, and details LIVE's near-term growth possibilities as we move into 2017. The link below provides current coverage and a price forecast for LIVE:

http://www.otcjournal.com/Live-Ventures-LIVE-Melting-Up-on-Year-End-Numbers/af/archive/20161228-1/

OTC Journal offers investors a good resource to follow LIVE's developments through the firm's electronic newsletter, which has been published continuously since 1998 and has been covering Live Ventures since March of 2015.

About Stock Market Media Group

Stock Market Media Group is a Content Development IR firm offering a platform for corporate stories to unfold in the media with research reports, corporate videos, CEO interviews and feature news articles.

Stock Market Media Group may from time to time include our own opinions about the companies, their business, markets and opportunities in our articles. Any opinions we may offer about any of the companies we write about are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice, or construed or interpreted as research. Any investment decisions you may make concerning any of the securities we write about are solely your responsibility based on your own due diligence. Our publications are provided only as an informational aid, and as a starting point for doing additional independent research. We encourage you to invest carefully and read the investor information available at the web site of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at: www.sec.gov, where you can also find all of LIVE's filings and disclosures. We also recommend, as a general rule, that before investing in any securities you consult with a professional financial planner or advisor, and you should conduct a complete and independent investigation before investing in any security after prudent consideration of all pertinent risks. This article was written based upon publicly available information. Stock Market Media Group was compensated $850 for the production and dissemination of this article by an unafilliated third party.

We are not a registered broker, dealer, analyst, or adviser. We hold no investment licenses and may not sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. Our publications about any of the companies we write about are not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

For more information: www.stockmarketmediagroup.com.

Contact:

Stock Market Media Group

info@stockmarketmediagroup.com