Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF) (EUFI.PA) a world leader in providing analytical support to the global pharmaceutical industry, announces the signing of an agreement to acquire Villapharma Research SL ("Villapharma") in Spain. The transaction is expected to close in February 2017, upon fulfilment of customary closing conditions.

Villapharma provides organic synthesis and medicinal chemistry services to global pharmaceutical and biotech companies for the discovery and optimization of potential new drug candidates. Founded in 2003, Villapharma employs 86 staff at its laboratory in Murcia and runs a research outsourcing business model for its clients. The company expects to generate more than EUR 6m of revenues in 2016 with EBITDA margins compatible with Group objective.

Villapharma's offering is complementary to Eurofins' existing competencies as a leading provider of pharmaceutical discovery services, currently focused primarily on safety pharmacology, ADME and target pathways. The transaction therefore expands the Group's services into a more comprehensive offering and further strengthens its service proposition for the pharma/biotech industry.

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "The addition of Villapharma adds another spectrum of new services that Eurofins can now offer to our clients. To benefit from the trend in the discovery pharmacology field for outsourcing to CROs, Eurofins is expanding its portfolio and footprint in this industry. This transaction is another demonstration of Eurofins' commitment to provide the most comprehensive portfolio of laboratory services in the industry."

Comment from Dr. José Manuel Villalgordo, Villapharma Research CEO: "With the integration of Villapharma into the large Eurofins group, the company expands its portfolio of services from hit finding to pre-clinical drug candidates."

Eurofins a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins believes it is the world leader in food, environment and pharmaceutical products testing and that it is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics and discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the significant emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing in Europe and the USA.

With 25,000 staff in more than 250 laboratories across 39 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 130,000 validated analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group provides its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities and healthcare practitioners around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgement of Eurofins Scientific' management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantee can be made as to their validity.

