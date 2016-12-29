Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC ROSTELECOM / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority ROSTELECOM BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD A MEETING 29-Dec-2016 / 14:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *ROSTELECOM BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD A MEETING* Moscow, Russia - December 29, 2016 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), Russia's national telecommunications operator, today announces that on December 28, 2016 its Board of Directors has made the following decisions: - to approve the Company's budget for 2017; - to consider interim results of the Company's long-term development programme execution in 2016, to preliminary sustain the Company's long-term development programme for the period 2017-2021, to determine target values of the key performance indicators stipulated by the decrees of the Government of the Russian Federation No.2303p-P13 dated April 16, 2015, No. 4750p-P13 dated July 4, 2016, No. 1471p-P13 dated March 3, 2016 for the purposes of the Company's long-term development programme for the period 2015-2019; - to approve the amended regulations No. 2 on the key performance indicators of Rostelecom; - to approve the regulations on the key performance indicators for the purposes of annual bonuses determination of the president of Rostelecom. This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014. Pavel Nezhutin Director of Corporate Governance Department +7 (499) 999-82-83 The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: PJSC ROSTELECOM 30 Goncharnaya st. 115172 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 (499) 999-82-83 Fax: +7 (499) 999-82-22 E-mail: rostelecom@rt.ru Internet: www.rostelecom.ru ISIN: US7785291078 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Moscow Category Code: MSCM TIDM: RKMD Sequence Number: 3728 Time of Receipt: 29-Dec-2016 / 14:08 CET/CEST End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 533297 29-Dec-2016

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 29, 2016 08:08 ET (13:08 GMT)