SILVER SPRING, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 12/29/16 --Premier Products Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: PMPG) (the "Company" or "Premier") today announced the amendment of the authorized shares from unlimited status to 500 Million shares. Additionally the previously announced reduction of 225 million shares has been completed. The company is working to significantly reduce the corporate debt and expects to have updates to that effect in short order.

About Premier Products Group Inc

Premier Products Group Inc. (PMPG) is an early stage product development company.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from new products in development, may be seemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import also identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analysis and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined and assumptions of management. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the release. Except as may be required under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

