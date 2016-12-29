Barceló Bávaro Beach in Punta Cana Recognised With the Green Globe Award

RIO DE JANEIRO, December 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Sustainable tourism is being requested more and more. Touristic services suppliers are developing several green programs and governments are setting up new policies to stimulate sustainable practices in tourism. And Barceló Bávaro Beach has been awarded with the prestigious Green Globe Award.

Recently, The Spanish hotel chain Barceló has got the Green Globe Certificate in one of the properties that make part of the complex Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort, the Barceló Bávaro Beach. From now, the customers of the resort in Playa Bávaro (Punta Cana) will enjoy their stay with a sustainable tourism and with the quality of the Barceló service.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161124/442827LOGO )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/452500/BARCELO.jpg )



Green Globe is the main global certification and improvement of sustainability for leaders in green travel and responsible and eco-tourism. Green Globe helps organizations to improve economic, social and environmental sustainability and to be awarded and recognised for it.

The Green Globe Standard provides to the organizations a guide to evaluate their performance in environmental sustainability, where they can monitor improvements and document achievements leading to certification of their enterprises' sustainable operation and management.

The Global Criteria for Sustainable Tourism is a process of harmonization to a sustainable tourism, and represent the minimum principles of the sustainability performance of travel and tourism businesses and their supply chain partners. They are based on the following standards: a Sustainability Management System; maximization of employment and economic growth of the local community through the development of the business; cultural heritage improvement; and the reduction of the negative environmental impact.

Alfonso López - alopez@3aww.com - +34-626-00-35-71