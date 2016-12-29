Barceló Maya Grand Resort's New Offers: White Sand and Crystal Water for the Perfect Wedding

RIO DE JANEIRO, December 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

More and more people are looking to celebrate their wedding in an original way. Barceló Maya Grand Resort, conscious of this, offers a fantastic place, in the heart of the Riviera Maya, for all those couples who want something different and special in the most important day of their lives.

The Riviera Maya in Mexico is a dream destination, a perfect mix of paradisiac beaches and Mayan culture. The large all-inclusive resort Barceló Maya Grand Resort is located on one of the most beautiful beaches in the Mexican Caribbean, stretching along 2 km of white sand, crystal clear water and a coral reef.

In this magnificent environment, the Spanish hotel offers several wedding packages and renewal of vows that are adapted to the needs of each couple. The Barceló hotel complex has different locations available to celebrate the ceremony according to the preferences of each couple: the Gazebo with a frontal sea view for an intimate and romantic wedding, a Catholic church for a religious ceremony, and a beach for the lovers of the sea.

In the five wedding packages offered by the hotel (Coconut Paradise, Blueberry Dream, Mint Breeze, Strawberry Passion and Tangerine Sunset),the location for the ceremony, the wedding cakes, as well as the services of a wedding planner are all included.

However, for couples already married who want to renew their vows; Barceló Maya Grand Resort has created a special package. After a vow renewal ceremony" the couple will enjoy a romantic dinner and a honeymoon package under the sun.

A privileged environment and a quality service together make a special day even more extraordinary.



