AB "Rokiskio suris", Pramones str.3, Rokiskis, Lithuania, 2016-12-29 15:01 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 29, 2016, Rokiskio suris AB sold its 100 percent share of a Dairy Cooperative Zalmarge. The sale of shares will not have any influence on the company's operations, purchase of raw milk, performance results, assets or financial status. The nature of performance of Dairy Cooperative Zalmarge is purchase of raw milk.



Dalius Trumpa Board Chairman +370 458 55200