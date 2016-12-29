Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2016-12-29 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba AB (hereinafter - the Company), identification code 302648707, registered office placed at Elektrines str. 21, LT-26108 Elektrenai, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 635 083 615; ISIN code LT0000128571.



The Company informs that it plans to release financial results in 2017 according to the following:



-- 31 January - provisional unaudited financial indicators of the Company for 12 months of 2016*; -- 28 February - annual audited Company's financial statements of 2016 and annual report verified by auditors; -- 28 April - provisional unaudited financial indicators of the Company for 3 months of 2017*; -- 15 May - interim financial statements and the interim report of the Company for 3 months of 2017; -- 31 July - provisional unaudited financial indicators of the Company for 6 months of 2017*; -- 31 August - interim financial statements and the interim report of the Company for 6 months of 2017; -- 31 October - provisional unaudited financial indicators of the Company for 9 months of 2017*; -- 17 November - interim financial statements and the interim report of the Company for 9 months of 2017.



On 24 March 2017, the Company plans to convene an ordinary general meeting of shareholders.



*Net profit (loss), EBITDA and sales revenue of the reporting period.



Vilius Aleksandravicius, Communication Manager at Corporate Communication Division, phone +370 620 68809, e-mail: vilius.aleksandravicius@le.lt