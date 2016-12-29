Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - the Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



The company informs that financial results in 2017 are planned to be released according to the following order:



-- January 31 - the Company's preliminary unaudited financial indicators* for the period of 12 months, 2016; -- February 28 - the Company's audited financial statements of 2016, the annual audited report; -- April 28 - the Company's preliminary unaudited financial indicators* for the three months of 2017; -- May 15 - the Company's interim financial statement and interim report for the period of three months 2017; -- July 31 - the Company's preliminary unaudited financial indicators* for the six months of 2017; -- August 31 - the Company's interim financial statement and interim report for the period of six months 2017; -- October 31 - the Company's preliminary unaudited financial indicators* for the nine months of 2017; -- November 17 - the Company's interim financial statement and interim report for the period of nine months 2017.



On 24th March, 2017 the Company plans to convene an ordinary general meeting of shareholders.



*Net profit (loss), EBITDA and sales revenue during the reporting period.



Representative for Public Relations Martynas Burba, tel. (8~5) 2514516.