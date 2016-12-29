Sweden, 2016-12-29 15:10 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ZetaDisplay signed a co-operative agreement some time ago with a successful brand supplier in respect of the delivery of ZetaDisplay's media platforms for Digital Signage and Last Meter Marketing. The client is a leading international player in its branch.



The order covers total responsibility for the delivery of the technical platform with ZetaDisplay's cloud-based CMS platform ZetaPortal, including operation and support. The value of the additional order is estimated to be about SEK 5 million and the roll-out will takes place during 2017.



"We are very pleased to have received a new order from an existing and successful customer. Over the years we have built up a strong position with our Digital Signage and Last Meter Marketing concept. Thanks to our co-operation agreement our client has also ensured that it is using the latest technology, with a future-proofed media platform," says Leif Liljebrunn, CEO of ZetaDisplay AB (publ).



ZetaDisplay is clearly positioned in the market by demonstrating measurably improved customer communication and increased sales for its clients with the aid of the company's media platform for Last Meter Marketing and Digital Signage.



ZetaDisplay is a leading supplier of Digital Signage to major chains in the retailing and service sectors. The company has, including the ongoing acquisition of ProntoTV in Norway, over 75 employees and sales offices located in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands.



