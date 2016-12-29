Nordea Bank Danmark A/S will transfer its cash membership to Nordea Bank AB (publ) due to a merger on 2 January 2017 with Nordea Bank AB (publ) as the continuing entity. Due to the merger Nordea Bank AB (publ) will assume all existing, contingent and future rights and obligations of Nordea Bank Danmark A/S. The member identity NDA in INET and member identities NDA, NOA in Genium INET (Fixed Income) will remain unchanged.



This change will be effective in the trading systems as of Monday, January 2, 2017.



Member: Nordea Bank AB (publ) Member IDs' in INET: NDS, NDA, NRD Member IDs' in Genium Inet (Fixed Income) NDA, NOA, NOR, NORA,



NRD, NDF, NOX, NRD2 Valid in INET and Genium INET systems as of: January 2, 2017



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Felix von Bahr or Mattias Hammarqvist, telephone +46 8 405 6000



Nasdaq Stockholm



Felix von Bahr Mattias Hammarqvist Sales Director Head of Nordic Sales