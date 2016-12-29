Tallinn, Estonia, 2016-12-29 15:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordea Bank Finland Plc will transfer its cash membership to Nordea Bank AB (publ) due to a merger on 2 January 2017 with Nordea Bank AB (publ) as the continuing entity. Due to the merger Nordea Bank AB (publ) will assume all existing, contingent and future rights and obligations of Nordea Bank Finland Plc. The member identity NRD will remain unchanged.



This change will be effective in the trading systems as of Monday, January 2, 2017.



Member: Nordea Bank AB (publ)



Member ID: NRD



Valid as of: January 2, 2017



