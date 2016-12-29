Nordea Bank Finland Plc will transfer its cash membership to Nordea Bank AB (publ) due to a merger on 2 January 2017 with Nordea Bank AB (publ) as the continuing entity. Due to the merger Nordea Bank AB (publ) will assume all existing, contingent and future rights and obligations of Nordea Bank Finland Plc. The member identity NRD in INET will remain unchanged. Member Identities NRD, NDF, NOX, NRD2 in Genium INET (Fixed Income) will also stay unchanged.



This change will be effective in the trading systems as of Monday, January 2, 2017.



Member: Nordea Bank AB (publ) Member IDs' in INET: NDS, NDA, NRD Member IDs' in Genium INET (Fixed Income): NDA, NOA, NOR, NORA,



NRD, NDF, NOX, NRD2 Valid in INET and Genium INET systems as of: January 2, 2017



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Riikka Leppänen or Mattias Hammarqvist, telephone +358 9 616 671



Nasdaq Helsinki



Riikka Leppänen Mattias Hammarqvist Sales Director Head of Nordic Sales