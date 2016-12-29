Nordea Bank Finland Plc will transfer its cash and derivatives membership to Nordea Bank AB (publ) due to a merger on 2 January 2017 with Nordea Bank AB (publ) as the continuing entity. Due to the merger Nordea Bank AB (publ) will assume all existing, contingent and future rights and obligations of Nordea Bank Finland Plc. The member identity NRD in both INET and Genium INET will remain unchanged. Member Identities NRD, NDF, NOX, NRD2 in Genium INET (Fixed Income) will also stay unchanged.



This change will be effective in the trading systems as of Monday, January 2, 2017.



Member: Nordea Bank AB (publ) Member IDs' in INET: NDS, NDA, NRD Member IDs' in Genium INET: NDS, NB, NRD, NDN Member IDs' in Genium INET (Fixed Income): NDA, NOA, NOR, NORA,



NRD, NDF, NOX, NRD2 Valid in INET and Genium INET systems as of: January 2, 2017



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Felix von Bahr or Mattias Hammarqvist, telephone +46 8 405 6000



Nasdaq Stockholm



Felix von Bahr Mattias Hammarqvist Sales Director Head of Nordic Sales