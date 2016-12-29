

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | Harbourvest Global Private | |of existing shares to which voting rights are| Equity Limited | |attached:(ii) | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | | +----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------+ |An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which | | |may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting| X | |rights are attached | | +----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------+ |An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect| | |to qualifying financial instruments | | +----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +-----------------------------------------------+----------------------+-------+ |Other (please specify): | | | | | | | +-------------------------------------+---------+----------------------+-------+ |3. Full name of person(s) subject to | | |the | Prudential plc group of companies | |notification obligation:(iii) | | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | | | | Prudential plc | |4. Full name of shareholder(s) |The Prudential Assurance Company Limited| | (if different from 3.):(iv) | M&G Group Limited | | | M&G Investment Management Limited | | | M&G Limited | | | | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |5. Date of the transaction and date | | |on | 21 December 2016 | |which the threshold is crossed or | | |reached:(v) | | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified: | 22 December 2016 | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed | | |or | See item 13 | |reached: (vi, vii) | | +-------------------------------------+-------+-+----------------------+-------+ | | | |



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares(viii, ix) | +-------------+--------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |Class/type of|Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |shares |to the triggering |transaction | | |transaction | | |if possible +----------+---------+----------+----------------+---------------+ |using |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting|% of voting | |the ISIN CODE|of |of |of shares |rights |rights (x) | | |Shares |Voting +----------+------+---------+------+--------+ | | |Rights |Direct |Direct|Indirect |Direct|Indirect| | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | | | +-------------+----------+---------+----------+------+---------+------+--------+ | | | | | | | | | | ORD NPV |8,025,042 |8,025,042|7,973,124 | 0 |7,973,124| 0 | 9.98% | |GG00BR30MJ80 | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | +-------------+----------+---------+----------+------+---------+------+--------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +---------------+-----------+-------------------+------------------+-----------+ |Type of |Expiration |Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting| |financial |date (xiii)|Conversion Period |rights that may be|rights | |instrument | |(xiv) |acquired if the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted. | | +---------------+-----------+-------------------+------------------+-----------+ | ORD NPV | | | | | | GG00BR30MJ80 |N/A |N/A | 270,804 | 0.34% | | (Right of | | | | | | Recall) | | | | | +---------------+-----------+-------------------+------------------+-----------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-----------+---------+----------+----------+--------------------+-------------+ |Type of |Exercise |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |price |date |Conversion|rights instrument |rights (xix, | |instrument | |(xvii) |period |refers to |xx) | | | | |(xviii) | | | +-----------+---------+----------+----------+--------------------+-------+-----+ | | | | | |Nominal|Delta| |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A +-------+-----+ | | | | | |N/A |N/A | +-----------+---------+----------+----------+--------------------+-------+-----+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |8,243,928 |10.32% | +-----------+-+-+-----+--+--+----+-+-+------+-+-+----+---------+-+-+--+--+-----+ | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the| |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |Prudential plc (parent Company) - 8,243,928 (10.32%) | |The Prudential Assurance Company Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of | |Prudential plc) - 6,669,998 (8.35%) | |M&G Group Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential plc) - 7,941,728 | |(9.94%) | |M&G Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited) - 7,941,728 (9.94%)| |M&G Investment Management Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited) - | |7,941,728 (9.94%) | | | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |10. Name of the proxy holder: | N/A | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | N/A | |to hold: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to | | |hold | N/A | |voting rights: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+



+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ | | | |13. Additional information: |Prudential plc has moved below a 10% indirect | | |notifiable interest, excluding the right of | | |recall under the Qualifying Financial | | |Instruments. | +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |14. Contact name: |JTC (Guernsey) Limited | +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |15. Contact telephone number:|+44 1481 702400 | +-----------------------------+------------------+-----------------------------+ | |



