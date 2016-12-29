sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 29.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,087 Euro		+0,011
+14,47 %
WKN: A2ASW5 ISIN: CA5316961021 Ticker-Symbol: 43W1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LICO ENERGY METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LICO ENERGY METALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENERGY METALS LTD
ENERGY METALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENERGY METALS LTD0,045+7,14 %
LICO ENERGY METALS INC0,087+14,47 %