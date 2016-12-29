sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 29.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,592 Euro		+0,052
+0,69 %
WKN: 918474 ISIN: JP3825850005 Ticker-Symbol: FUX 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNAI ELECTRIC CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FUNAI ELECTRIC CO LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,554
8,038
16:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FUNAI ELECTRIC CO LTD
FUNAI ELECTRIC CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FUNAI ELECTRIC CO LTD7,592+0,69 %