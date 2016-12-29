Stockton Foresees a Promising Future in Brazil With Timorex Gold®

SAO PAULO, December 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Stockton specializes in the development and marketing of botanical based biopesticides, announced today that its Timorex Gold® biofungicide obtained registration from the Ministry of Agriculture in Brazil for the control of diseases on Tomatoes, Grapes, Bananas, Broccoli and Lettuce.

"Timorex Gold® brings to the Brazilian growers an environmentally responsible and effective solution for protecting against fungal and bacterial diseases," said Marcelo Peres, General Manager of Stockton Brazil. "We believe Timorex Gold® expands growers' options and will proceed to help them remain competitive in the world marketplace of trade."

Timorex Gold can be used as a standalone product or in rotation with other fungicides. It can be applied in conventional spraying programs for sustainable crop production. Timorex Gold® is also a highly effective resistance management tool and it gives a genuine alternative for the farmer, as this natural fungicide enables chemical load reduction, especially for export crops at the closing of the end of the season right before harvesting.

"STK is adding the important Brazilian market to its biopesticides segment and bring the well-positioned and well known Timorex Gold® to the Brazilian grower," explained Guy Elitzur, CEO of Stockton. "This registration is very important to our global expansion plan for STK as we foresee a promising commercial future for our product in Brazil."

Timorex Gold® is a registered trademark of the Stockton and is sold in over 30 countries and now in Brazil.

About the Stockton STK

Stockton STK specializes in the development and marketing of botanical-based biopesticides. Its core focus is on the incorporation of these biopesticides into integrated agriculture spraying programs that use conventional chemical products, thus creating a balanced, cleaner and sustainable agricultural environment.

Stockton is a global company established in 1994 and has an active R&D Center for the development of future natural products for crop protection. Its unique research and development center in Israel invests substantial resources in developing 'green' products. Stockton has a variety of products adapted to different agro ecological areas, biological parameters and regulatory guidelines.

Stockton's flagship product Timorex Gold® is used to control a broad spectrum of diseases in diverse crops. The product demonstrates an efficacy equivalent to chemical fungicides and is suitable to be used in conventional and organic agriculture.

