What better way of introducing its solution to CES 2017 than by celebrating the 350 000 kilometers/220 000 miles reached with zero-emissions? Symbio, fuel-cell systems integrator experts, have delivered their 150th hydrogen electric vehicle this year. Symbio will be introducing its green mobility solutions and how it can make a difference to improve air quality in urban areas at Sands Expo, Level 1 Hall G, Eureka Park, Booths 51720 51531, from January 5th to 8th.

Indeed, Symbio has deployed the biggest hydrogen fleet of commercial H2 vehicles thanks to the support of its partners Michelin and ENGIE. Symbio's core mission is to engineer complete fuel cell systems for electric vehicles, from prototyping to product.

Symbio offers an end-to-end hydrogen fuel cell system compatible to different usage-cycles and types of vehicle (commercial vehicles, van, bus, trucks and boats) and from 5 kW to 300 kW.

"We are very pleased to be leading this hydrogen momentum in Europe, and to introduce our 100% zero-emission and 100% electric mobility solution to Vegas. This solution is today a real pollutant free alternative, improving air quality." Said

Pierre-Yves Le Berre, VP at Symbio.

The company innovates, transforming dreams of a green mobility into reality. To highlight its ambition to spread its green mobility solution worldwide, Symbio will unveil a new H2 vehicle with 500 km of autonomy in March 2017 in Tokyo. Watch this space!

About Symbio

Symbio is the French leader in hydrogen fuel cell systems designed for the transportation markets. Symbio offers innovative green mobility solutions that extend electric vehicle autonomy and contributes to a low-carbon economy. We design, manufacture and sell hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and systems.

