Stockton Receives Registration of Biofungicide Timorex Gold® in New Zealand

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, December 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Healthy table grapes, no residues

Stockton specializes in the development and marketing of botanical based biopesticides, announced today that the New Zealand Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) has approved Timorex Gold® for use in grape against powdery mildew (Uncinula necator).

Timorex Gold® has proven prophylactic and curative efficacy against a broad spectrum of diseases in a wide range of crops and is suitable to be used in conventional and organic agriculture and can be applied year-round without inducing fungi resistance. Its components provide multiple action mechanisms against fungal and bacterial crop diseases, offering effective and sustainable control.

"We are pleased we can now offer Timorex Gold® in New Zealand, providing growers with an environmentally responsible and effective solution for disease resistance management in conventional and organic crops." explained Guy Elitzur, CEO of Stockton "This is an ideal plant protection solution for vineyard production, which meets high quality standards and the demands for export. We intend to expand our label soon and to offer the products in other crops in New Zealand soon."

Timorex Gold® is a registered trademark of the Stockton and is sold in over 30 countries and now it is expected to be launched soon in New Zealand.

About the Stockton STK

Stockton STK specializes in the development and marketing of botanical-based biopesticides. Its core focus is on the incorporation of these biopesticides into integrated agriculture spraying programs that use conventional chemical products, thus creating a balanced, cleaner and sustainable agricultural environment.

Stockton is a global company established in 1994 and has an active R&D Center for the development of future natural products for crop protection. Its unique research and development center in Israel invests substantial resources in developing 'green' products. Stockton has a variety of products adapted to different agro ecological areas, biological parameters and regulatory guidelines.

Stockton's flagship product Timorex Gold® is used to control a broad spectrum of diseases in diverse crops. The product demonstrates an efficacy equivalent to chemical fungicides and is suitable to be used in conventional and organic agriculture.

Contact: For more information, please visit our website: http://www.stockton-ag.com or contact Judy Jamuy at: +972 52 7599242 or judy@stockton-ag.com.



