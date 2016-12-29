HONG KONG, CHINA and CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/29/16 -- Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of the Corporation published on 7 December 2016 / 14 December 2016 (Both Hong Kong time), in respect of the number of the Corporation's shares held by China Life Insurance (Overseas) Co., Ltd. ("China Life") disclosed in the Announcement. China Life's holding should be 201,941,600, instead of 314,822,600. And as the date of announcement on 29 December, 2016, the effect of the shareholdings structure, including China Life, is as below.

Immediately after Completion As at the date of this of Announcement the Placing ----------------------------- ------------------------------ Number of Name of Number of Approx. % of Shares Approx. % Shareholder Shares Shares of Shares --------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- --------------- Sun Kwok Ping 1,312,881,500 26.24% 1,312,881,500 25.48% Bright Hope Global 267,353,088 5.34% 267,353,088 5.19% Investment Limited(1) China Life Insurance 201,941,600 4.04% 201,941,600 3.92% (Overseas) Co., Ltd Tseung Hok Ming 295,893,656 5.91% 295,893,656 5.74% Sinopec Century 239,197,500 4.78% 239,197,500 4.64% Bright Capital Investment Limited Zhengwei - - 150,000,000 2.91% International Investment And Management Co., Ltd Other public 2,685,334,014 53.68% 2,685,334,014 52.12% shareholders (excluding Placees) -------------- -------------- -------------- --------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- --------------- Total 5,002,601,358 100% 5,152,601,358 100% -------------- -------------- -------------- ---------------

Notes:

1. Bright Hope Global Investments Limited is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. The company is 100% held by Mr. Zhang Yi. On March 15, 2016 in Hong Kong (March 15, 2016 in Calgary), the Corporation entered into a subscription agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") with Bright Hope Global Investments Limited ("Bright Hope Global") under which Bright Hope Global agreed to subscribe for a total of 558,823,500 Class "A" Common Voting Shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") at a price of HK$ 0.34 per Common Share. The Corporation and Bright Hope Global Investments Limited mutually terminated the Subscription Agreement on 21 November 2016 (Hong Kong time). Up to the date of the termination of the Subscription Agreement, a total of 308,575,588 Common Shares were allotted and issued to Bright Hope Global Investments Limited under the Subscription Agreement.

ABOUT SUNSHINE OILSANDS LTD.

The Corporation is a Calgary based public corporation listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since March 1, 2012. The Corporation is focused on the development of its significant holdings of oil sands leases in the Athabasca oil sands region. The Corporation owns interests in approximately one million acres of oil sands and petroleum and natural gas leases in the Athabasca region. The Corporation is currently focused on executing milestone undertakings in the West Ells project area. West Ells has an initial production target rate of 5,000 barrels per day.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This announcement contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, (a) the closing of, and the anticipated timing of the closing of, the Placement and the remainder of the Employee and Connected Subscription; (b) the future financial performance and objectives of Sunshine; and (c) the plans and expectations of the Corporation. Such forward-looking information is subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors. All statements other than statements and information of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of words such as "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "project", "plan", "target", "vision", "goal", "outlook", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Sunshine's experience, current beliefs, assumptions, information and perception of historical trends available to Sunshine, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to those associated with resource definition and expected reserves and contingent and prospective resources estimates, unanticipated costs and expenses, regulatory approval, fluctuating oil and gas prices, expected future production, the ability to access sufficient capital to finance future development and credit risks, changes in Alberta's regulatory framework, including changes to regulatory approval process and land-use designations, royalty, tax, environmental, greenhouse gas, carbon and other laws or regulations and the impact thereof and the costs associated with compliance. Although Sunshine believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions and factors discussed in this announcement are not exhaustive and readers are not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as the Corporation's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Sunshine disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, subsequent to the date of this announcement, except as required under applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement and are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive and are made as at the date hereof. For a full discussion of the Corporation's material risk factors, see the Corporation's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2015 and risk factors described in other documents we file from time to time with securities regulatory authorities, all of which are available on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk, on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or on the Corporation's website at www.sunshineoilsands.com.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

SUNSHINE OILSANDS LTD.

(a corporation incorporated under the Business Corporations Act of the Province of Alberta, Canada with limited liability)

(HKEX: 2012)

By Order of the Board of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

Sun Kwok Ping, Executive Chairman

Hong Kong, December 29, 2016

Calgary, December 29, 2016

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Kwok Ping Sun, Mr. Hong Luo, Dr. Qi Jiang and Mr. Qiping Men as executive directors; Mr. Michael John Hibberd, Mr. Jianzhong Chen and Ms. Xijuan Jiang as non- executive directors; and Mr. Raymond Shengti Fong, Mr. Gerald Franklin Stevenson, Ms. Joanne Yan and Mr. Yi He as independent non-executive directors.

