On 29 December 2016 Director of the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania by the decision No. 241-256 approved the prospectus of INVL Baltic Real Estate SCETREIC (hereinafter, the "Company") ordinary registered shares (hereinafter, the "Prospectus", please see the attached documents).



The approved Prospectus is designated for admission of all the issued ordinary registered shares of the Company to trading on Nasdaq Vilnius AB taking into account fact that Central Bank of the Republic of Lithuania on 22 December 2016 granted the Company license of closed-closed-ended type investment company.



Before the issuance of the closed-ended type investment company licence all the shares of the Company were listed and traded on the Secondary List of Nasdaq Vilnius AB. Following the issuance of the licence, no new shares of the Company were issued. However, taking into consideration the changed status of the Company and aim to have the shares of the Company listed on the regulated market, the Company drafted this document.



Egidijus Damulis E-mail: egidijus.damulis@invl.com



