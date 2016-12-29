sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Medivir Completes Previously Announced Oncology Programs Acquisition

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that the acquisitions of the two clinical stage oncology programs from TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Nasdaq: TLOG) have been completed.

In connection with the closing, Medivir has paid the upfront payment of US$12M to TetraLogic.

Medivir will be holding an investor call on January 9, 2017 to present further financial aspects of the acquired programs including the clinical stage compounds remetinostat and birinapant.

The information on the conference call and webcast appear below:

INVITATION TO CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Medivir will be conducting an analyst and investor conference call/webcast on 9 January, at 15.00 CET.

Niklas Prager CEO, Ola Burmark CFO and Richard Bethell CSO will be presenting and will be available for questions.

To join the conference call, please dial:
Sweden +46 (0)8566426 62
Europe +44(0)20300898 02
USA +1855753 22 35

The webcast can be accessed on the website: www.medivir.com

For further information, please contact:
Niklas Prager, CEO and President Medivir AB, +46 8407 6430
Richard Bethell, CSO Medivir AB, mobile +46 (0)72-704 3211
Ola Burmark, CFO Medivir AB, mobile: +46 (0) 725 480580

About Medivir
Medivir is a research based pharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology. We have a leading competence within protease inhibitor design and nucleotide/nucleoside science and we are dedicated to develop innovative pharmaceuticals that meet great unmet medical need. Medivir's class B share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap List.

CONTACT:

© 2016 PR Newswire