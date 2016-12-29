According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global acetylene gas marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global acetylene gas market from 2017-2021.

This research report titled 'Global Acetylene Gas Market 2017-2021 provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global acetylene gas market into three major application segments. They are:

Chemical synthesis

Welding and metal fabrication

Other applications

Global acetylene gas market in chemical synthesis segment

The chemical synthesis segment accounted for a consumption share of 62.3% in 2016. Acetylene is a versatile compound in the specialty and fine chemical industry and is widely used in many synthetic applications. It is used for producing perfume components, polymer additives, plastics, vitamins, solvents, and other surface active compounds.

Acetylene is primarily used for manufacturing 1,4-butanediol (BDO), which is further used to produce compounds used for producing automotive parts such as plug connectors, bumpers, handles, and fascia. Vinyl acetate monomer is another notable chemical synthesized from acetylene. It is the precursor to polyvinyl acetate, a commercially important polymer.

Global acetylene gas market by welding and metal fabrication segment

The welding and metal fabrication segment accounted for a share of about 26.6% in 2016. The flame temperature of acetylene is the highest among all the commercially available fuel gases. Therefore, it is preferred for oxy-fuel welding and cutting, metal fabrication, and other brazing applications. The welding process employing acetylene is also called as oxy-fuel type cutting or gas cutting. The welding cutting, metal fabrication, and heat treatment are employed in automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, and manufacturing industries.

According to Chandrakumar Badala Jaganathan, a lead analyst at Technavio for industrial gasesresearch, "The growing demand from end-users such as construction and automotive industries has made this application segment an important one for acetylene gas. APAC is the largest market with China, Japan, and India being the key countries."

Global acetylene gas market in other application segments

The other application segments accounted for a share of 11.1% in the global acetylene gas market in 2016. The segment includes atomic absorption spectroscopy, portable lighting, purging of cylinders, and lubrication of glass molds.

In atomic absorption spectroscopy, acetylene is used to obtain the preferred flame temperature. Atomic absorption-grade acetylene is used as a fuel gas, and it generates a cleaner flame even at low levels of phosphine and hydrogen sulfide.

Acetylene gas is used in portable lighting. The controllable production of acetylene from calcium carbide gave rise to the use of acetylene as fuel in the portable lamps called as carbide or acetylene gas lamp. These lamps are used in the miner's lamp, cars, home, bicycles, and for the warning signals in railroads.

"Acetylene is also used in smaller amounts for lighting buoys and beacons. It is also used in other applications such as fermentation, water purification, odor control, tea, portable lighting, organic semiconductors, plant cultivation, early ripening of fruits, gas calibration, and bleaching of paper," says Chandrakumar.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's chemicals and materialsmarket research analysts in this report are:

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

BASF

Linde

Praxair Technology

