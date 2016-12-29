Hozpitality Group Announces its 9th Annual Exclusive Networking Event for GM/HRD/S&M Heads in Feb 2017 in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, December 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Over 150 Hospitality Leaders Expected to Attend the Networking Event at Jood Palace Hotel, Dubai

Hozpitality Group announces its 9th annual Exclusive Business networking event for General Managers, HR Directors and Sales & Marketing heads in UAE to be held in Dubai at the Jood Palace Hotel Dubai on Wednesday, 22nd Feb, 2017 from 3.30 pm till 6.30 pm.

For this event we are inviting General Managers, HR Directors and Sales & Marketing heads of all top hotels, other hospitality companies and Hospitality Press/Media in UAE to come together and network. We are expecting over 150 distinguished hospitality decision makersin UAE to attend the event, Raj Bhatt, CEO Hozpitality Group said.

About Hozpitality Group:

Hozpitality group is emerging as one of the fastest growing online companies in the Middle East, North America and Asian market. We have over 700,000 registered hospitality professionals in our websites,www.hozpitality.com - "Dedicated hospitality job board" andwww.hozpitalityplus.com - "Dedicated hospitality networking group". Apart from the registered candidates we also reach out to over 800,000 hospitality professionals through our monthly email marke'ting from over 196 countries.

Our dedicated hospitality networking groupwww.hozpitalityplus.com already has over 25,000 members from over 180 countries networking. The networking website has discussions, blogs, videos, latest hospitality news, top jobs, events, photos, groups and many more latest features.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

Through Hozpitalityplus Events we have already successfully conducted 6 business networking events for the Hospitality industry in UAE. Hozpitalityplus Events is already benefitting the hospitality industry professionals and through this venture, a platform is provided where the industry comes together to Network, Create Synergy and Share Best Practices

"Hozpitality Buzz - The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

