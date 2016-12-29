Technavio's latest research report on the global automotive auto dimming mirror marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive electronics sector says, "The auto dimming mirror is a feature that can prevent the distraction and blind effect produced by the glare of headlights of the vehicles coming behind, thereby preventing accidents. The auto dimming mirror in cars made its way from the aviation sector and currently finds its wide application in vehicles that conform to the safety of the vehicle, especially while driving at night."

The top three emerging trends driving the global automotive auto dimming mirrormarket according to Technavio automotive research analysts are:

Manufacturers are continuously working toward the advancement of technologies from the original electrochromic technology, which was introduced in the 1980s. Currently, automotive auto dimming mirrors are offered with advanced features such as temperature readings, travel calculations, and weather conditions.

For instance, Nissan's smart rearview mirror is claimed as the world's first LCD monitor with better visibility. This smart rearview mirror also allows switching between the LCD monitor and the conventional rearview mirror. Smart mirrors have many functionalities that increase the features of mirrors by embedding electronics such as displays, cameras, and sensors.

"Smart mirrors offer features such as Internet connectivity and touchscreen option, which makes it more appropriate to operate different systems in the car. In the past few years, the adoption of smart glasses is increasing due to the growing demand for safety and convenience in automobiles," says Siddharth.

Integration with other systems making dimming mirrors more viable

Dimming mirrors eliminate the glare effect with the help of sensors and other electronic components. With the integration of different systems such as the self-calibrating compass, it helps the driver to keep a track on the road; it can even tell the temperature outside and can warn when the temperature is below or above a limit.

Dimming mirrors even eliminate the use of different remote controls for opening the garage door, security lights, and entry gates. All these features can be operated using the auto dimming mirror. This integration with various systems is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Integration of radar, camera, and LED technologies

Night driving on low-lit roads is not comfortable for the drivers. Moreover, it is a hazard as the bright glare of the vehicles behind can act as a distraction and often leave a blinding effect on the driver, thereby causing accidents. These accidents can be avoided with the help of dimming mirrors as these mirrors sense the glare and automatically dim. With the development of technologies such as the integration of camera and LED technologies with dimming mirror, it further enhances the safety and comfort of the vehicle.

The integration of radar system with a dimming mirror to aid blind spot detection is another technology that is expected to be a standard feature that will be offered by most OEMs in their vehicles during the forecast period. Blind spot detection is a collision avoidance system that tracks the traffic behind the vehicle and vehicles that are in the blind spots of the driver. The system keeps the alert active until the vehicle in the neighboring lane passes the blind spot.

