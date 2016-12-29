

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., sent a letter to her Democratic colleagues on Wednesday accusing House Republican leaders of attempting a power grab with their new rules package.



'The American people have clearly expressed their hope that the new Congress and new Administration will act to create economic growth which increases wages and good-paying jobs across the nation,' Pelosi wrote.



She added, 'While the American people worry for the financial security of their families, Republicans are opening the new Congress by turning their backs on the outside calls for help with an inside power grab in the House Rules.'



Pelosi specifically took aim at a proposed rule that would punish members for taking pictures or video on the House floor, which is seen as a response to the Democratic sit-in on gun control in June.



The Democratic leader claimed the rule offends the dignity of the House, assaults freedom of speech, and may even be unconstitutional.



Pelosi also argued that a proposed rule allowing the House Speaker to continue litigation from one Congress to the next violates the regular order of the House.



Republicans are also seeking to violate the sacred commitments to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid and violate their own point of order principles to attack Obamacare, Pelosi claimed.



Pelosi urged Democrats to fully participate in actions on the House floor in the opening week, hold events in their districts on January 7th, and participate in rallies on January 15th as part of 'Save Health Care' day of action.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX