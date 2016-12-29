FIT Stock Problems Still PersistFitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) stock took a beating as the company provided soft guidance for the holiday season in the third-quarter earnings announced in early November. Fit stock has lost a little over 75% this year which is an indication of lots of troubles for the company. However, here's a piece of encouraging news for the maker of fitness trackers.FIT stock gained seven percent Tuesday on the news that Fitbit devices turned out to be popular gifts over the Christmas weekend. As per media reports, the "Fitbit" app rose to be.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...