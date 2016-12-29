Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal coated fabrics marketreport. This research report also lists 15 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Key growth factors include an increase in demand for coated fabrics in the automotive, industrial, medical, and packaging sectors. Vendors providing solutions to coated fabrics cater to individualistic requirements of end-users. R&D in the area is focused on developing newer products with specialized functionalities. The automotive sector is anticipated to be leading consumer of coated fabrics market during the forecast period. This expectancy from the automotive sector will be driven by this sector's biggest challenge of overall weight reduction.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global coated fabrics market is fragmented with the presence of several vendors. Many regional vendors are present in the market, especially in emerging regions such as APAC. Growing industrialization in developing regions has spurred the entry and growth of domestic vendors that often provide strong competition to the global vendors because of better customer relationships.

"Competitors are belligerent when it comes to offering alternate products that are based on novel technologies and processes. Pricing and performance are the imperative decision-making factors," says Swapnil Tejveer Sharma, a leadtextile, fiber, and composites analyst from Technavio.

Vendors compete based on quality, innovation, price, and performance, and customer centrism. Many vendors also provide customized manufacturing services. However, buyers of coated fabrics in many developed and emerging regions differ in their opinion about the importance of these factors.

Top five coated fabrics market vendors

OMNOVA Solutions

OMNOVA Solutions supplies vinyl- and urethane-based coated fabrics. The company caters to the requirements of the automotive, marine, commercial, residential, and healthcare industries. The engineered surfaces business segment develops, designs, produces, and markets coated fabrics offerings. It accounted for 38% of the net fiscal sales in FY2015.

Spradling International

Spradlinghas two production facilities in North America that process coated fabrics under the brand names EZ Vinyl, Hi-loft², Hi-Loft 3R, Hi-Loft flex, ULTRA Hi-Loft², Intaglio Designs, NAPA, PBG+, PERMABLOK3, PERMAGUARD, Rave, SOFTSIDE, and SILVERGUARD.

Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain's performance plastics segment caters to coated fabrics requirements through products such as CHEMFAB, CORETECH, ONESUIT, SHEERGARD, and SHEERFILL. Coated fabrics solutions are provided in polytetrafluoroethylene and silicone variants. These products are used in the food processing, electronics, energy, photovoltaic, polymer processing, and textile sectors.

Takata

Takata provides fabric solutions to diverse end-use segments through its Highland Industries division. Some of the end-users are the aerospace, automotive, clean rooms, commercial roofing, marine, tire reinforcement, and other specialty sectors. Material such as PU and PVC are used to create products that hold air, liquid, or gas. The products are radio-frequency weldable, flame resistant, antimicrobial, UV resistant, and have barriers to chemical, air, and moisture.

Trelleborg

Trelleborg specializes in polymer-coated fabrics and rubber coated fabrics, which cater to several sectors such as general industries, aerospace, transportation equipment, healthcare, outdoor recreation, government, and defense. Coated fabrics manufactured by the company are used in cabins, interior panels, aircraft evacuation slides, and bellows for passenger boarding bridges in the aerospace sector.

