Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2016) - Northern Sphere Mining Corp. (CSE: NSM) ("NSM" or the "Company") announced today that Peter Tassiopoulos has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Tassiopoulos has resigned to focus his attention on his other business ventures.

John Carter, CEO of Northern Sphere Mining stated, "I want to thank Peter for his many contributions to the Board. His steady guidance and wise counsel have played an important role in setting the stage for success moving forward. We wish him success in his other ventures."

About Northern Sphere Mining Corp.

Northern Sphere Mining is dedicated to growth through the acquisition and development of mining assets, with an emphasis on near term production opportunities. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Northern Sphere Mining has a strong project pipeline of properties with a focus on gold, silver and other metal production in pro-mining jurisdictions.

