

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Secretary of State John Kerry has argued the U.S. decision to abstain from the vote on a United Nations resolution banning Israeli settlement construction was intended to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution, but Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., warned the move could have the opposite effect.



In an interview on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' on Thursday, Murphy claimed the U.N. is not a fair forum for the Israelis and said the U.S. should have vetoed the resolution.



'It may be pushing Donald Trump further and further into Netanyahu's camp such that he's not going to be able to be an honest broker between the Israelis and the Palestinians,' Murphy said of the decision to abstain.



He added, 'So in the long run, this may actually be counterproductive to the sort of goals and precepts of Kerry's speech yesterday.'



Kerry argued that the U.S. 'could not, in good conscience, stand in the way' of the resolution, which passed by a vote of fourteen to zero.



'If we were to stand idly by and know that we were allowing a dangerous dynamic to take hold in a region in which we have vital interests, we would be derelict in our responsibilities,' Kerry said.



The secretary of state dismissed the idea that the U.S. must accept any policy put forward by the Israeli government and argued the U.S. cannot be true to its own values if it allows a viable two-state solution to be destroyed.



Murphy suggested President-elect Trump could build a better relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but noted the U.S. has been most productive when perceived by both the Israelis and Palestinians as being able to bring the two sides together.



'We are always going to first, second and third be Israel's friend, but that also means being able to criticize the Israelis when we think they're wrong and being able to bring both sides to the table,' Murphy said. 'I'm just not sure that Trump is setting himself up to be able to do that.'



Trump has argued the Obama administration has damaged the friendship between the U.S. and Israel but suggested things would be different once he is sworn in.



'We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but not anymore,' Trump said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.



He added, 'The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!'



Netanyahu responded with a tweet of his own thanking Trump for his warm friendship and clear-cut support for Israel.



