

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facing criticism his incoming administration lacks diversity, President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly scrambling to appoint a Hispanic official to serve in his Cabinet.



A transition official told Politico that Trump has narrowed his focus to Agriculture Secretary, which is among the few remaining openings along with Secretary of Veterans Affairs and U.S. Trade Representative.



Former Agriculture Undersecretary for Food Safety Dr. Elsa Murano and former California Lieutenant Governor Abel Maldonado met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach on Wednesday to discuss the Agriculture Secretary position.



However, Politico said the candidates for Agriculture Secretary have generated complaints among farmers who supported Trump, who want him to appoint a farm insider to head the agency.



Mario Rodriguez, head of the Latino PAC Hispanic 100, told Politico that Trump is 'absolutely looking for qualified Latinos for a Cabinet post.'



'I think some appointments are going to be pretty quick,' Rodriguez said. 'President-elect Trump was very impressed by the candidates. He wants to put a Latino in the Cabinet, he's not doing it just for show.'



Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is also seen as a possible nominee for Agriculture Secretary and is scheduled to meet with Trump on Friday.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX