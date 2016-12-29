According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global headphones marketis expected to reach USD 17.22 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 5%.

This research report titled 'Global Headphones Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of headphones.

Biometric sports tracking headphones have rapidly gained prominence in the market since their inception. These headphones can be used to track heart rate, measure distance covered, and calculate calories burned during a workout. Though there is no shortage of heart rate monitors in the market, for many users, headphones are a part of their training gear. Adding a smart heart rate sensor only enhances the application of these headphones. The sports headphone segment is the fastest-growing headphone segment in an otherwise saturated headphone market in developed regions such as North America and Western Europe.

Technavio'smedia and entertainmentanalysts categorize the global headphones market into three major segments by type. They are:

In-ear

On-ear

Over-ear

Global headphone market by in-ear headphones

These headphones are usually inserted into the ear canal or sit just outside to provide sound in a very personalized way. A major factor influencing the market growth is the low cost of these headphones, which makes them an affordable option for most of the population. These headphones are portable and require minimal storage space, which makes them ideal for travelers.

According to Ujjwal Doshi, a lead consumer electronicsanalyst from Technavio, "In-ear headphones have the capability to eliminate outside noise without any noise cancelation technology. They eliminate outside noise when properly inserted into the ear canal. Not all earphones have the capability of eliminating noise. Headphones that sit just outside the canal cannot eliminate outside noise

Global headphone market by on-ear headphones

On-ear headphones are portable alternatives to bulkier over-ear headphones. Though these headphones are foldable, they tend to occupy more space compared with in-ear headphones. These headphones are considered as a fashion accessory, which is one of the major factors influencing the growth of this segment.

"On-ear headphones are moderately comfortable when in use and can easily be taken off and kept around the neck when not in use. These headphones are lightweight, and the headband applies less pressure on the top of the user's head," says Ujjwal.

Global headphone market by over-ear headphones

Over-ear headphones provide a comfortable fit along with advanced features like noise cancelation and hi-fidelity sound. The segment has created a position for itself in the global headphone market. The major advantage of over-ear headphones is they eliminate outside noise. These headphones do not shoot the audio stream directly into the ear canal, which reduces the risk of hearing loss.

A major challenge faced by the segment is the price premium associated with the product. An average over-ear headphone is 4.5 times more expensive than an average regular in-ear headphone and two times more expensive than a regular over-ear headphone. The product is not portable and requires a large storage space.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Beats Electronics

Bose

Sennheiser

Skullcandy

Sony

