TiGenix: Transparency Information

Leuven (BELGIUM) - December 29, 2016, 22:01h CET - TiGenix NV (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: TIG) publishes information in accordance with articles 15 and 18 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the publication of major holdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market and including various provisions (the Law) and the Royal Decree of February 14, 2008 regarding the publication of major holdings.

Following the issuance of 46,000,000 new shares on December 20, 2016 (in the framework of the Nasdaq IPO) and 11,651,778 new shares on December 29, 2016 (EUR 10 million equity investment by Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG announced on December 20, 2016), the transparency data have changed as follows (status on December 29, 2016):

Information to be published in accordance with Article 15, §1, al. 1 of the Law

Total of the registered capital: EUR 25,995,636.50 Total number of securities conferring voting rights: 259,956,365 Total number of voting rights (denominator): 259,956,365

Information to be published in accordance with Article 15, §1, al. 2 of the Law

Total number of rights (materialized or not in financial instruments) to subscribe to yet unissued financial instruments that are treated as securities conferring voting rights: 9,948,165 granted and outstanding warrants which, in case they are all exercised, give rise to a total number of 9,948,165 voting rights.

Total number of bonds convertible into securities conferring voting rights: 250 bonds which, in case they are all converted at the current conversion price of EUR 0.8983 per share, give rise to a total number of 27,830,346 voting rights.

TiGenix NV has not issued any other rights to subscribe to securities conferring voting rights or any securities without voting rights.

Information to be published in accordance with Article 18, §1 of the Law

Each physical or legal person acquiring or transferring TiGenix' shares is required to notify the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) and TiGenix NV each time their shareholding crosses a threshold of three percent (3%) of the total number of voting securities (the denominator) (upwards or downwards). Such notification is also required when the threshold of five percent (5%) or a multiple of five percent (5%) is crossed.

Complete information regarding this requirement can be found in Article 14 of the articles of association of TiGenix NV.

Notifications must be submitted to both the FSMA and TiGenix NV.

To the FSMA:

by e-mail: trp.fin@fsma.be (mailto:trp.fin@fsma.be), and

a signed copy (for reasons of legal certainty) by fax: +32 2 220 59 12

A copy of the notification must also be sent to TiGenix NV for the attention of Claudia D'Augusta, CFO:

by e-mail: investor@tigenix.com (mailto:investor@tigenix.com), and

a signed copy (for reasons of legal certainty) by fax: +32 16 39 79 70



For submitting the notifications, the FSMA recommends to use its standard form TR-1BE that is available on the FSMA website (http://www.fsma.be/en/supervision/fm/gv/ah/circmedprak.aspx (http://www.fsma.be/en/supervision/fm/gv/ah/circmedprak.aspx)) or can be requested by e-mail with TiGenix NV: investor@tigenix.com (mailto:investor@tigenix.com).

Detailed information regarding the transparency legislation can be found on the website of the FSMA.

For more information

TiGenix

Claudia D'Augusta

Chief Financial Officer

T: +34 91 804 92 64

claudia.daugusta@tigenix.com (mailto:claudia.daugusta@tigenix.com)



About TiGenix

TiGenix NV (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: TIG) is an advanced biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary platforms of allogeneic, or donor-derived, expanded stem cells. Our lead product candidate from the adipose-derived stem cell technology platform is Cx601, which is in registration with the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease patients. Our adipose-derived stem cell product candidate Cx611 has completed a Phase I sepsis challenge trial and a Phase I/II trial in rheumatoid arthritis. Effective July 31, 2015, TiGenix acquired Coretherapix, whose lead cellular product candidate, AlloCSC-01, is currently in a Phase II clinical trial in Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI). In addition, the second product candidate from the cardiac stem cell-based platform acquired from Coretherapix, AlloCSC-02, is being developed in a chronic indication. On July 4, 2016, TiGenix entered into a licensing agreement with Takeda, a large pharmaceutical company active in gastroenterology, under which Takeda acquired the exclusive right to commercialize Cx601 for complex perianal fistulas outside the United States. TiGenix is headquartered in Leuven (Belgium) and has operations in Madrid (Spain).

