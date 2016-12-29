sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 29.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,226 Euro		+0,001
+0,44 %
WKN: A14L96 ISIN: CA7740653042 Ticker-Symbol: RH32 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKRIDGE CAPITAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROCKRIDGE CAPITAL CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROCKRIDGE CAPITAL CORP
ROCKRIDGE CAPITAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROCKRIDGE CAPITAL CORP0,226+0,44 %