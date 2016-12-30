THAT'SPIRITS and WINE, Give More Drinks and Have Fun

SHANGHAI, Dec. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co.,Ltd, HOTELEX Guangzhou 2016 was held in Poly Trade Center, Guangzhou, China from December 12 to 14, 2016. The exhibition occupied Hall 1, Hall 2 and Hall 4, including fine food and beverages, wine and spirits, coffee and tea, hotel equipment and supply, catering, etc. As one of the most highlights, THAT'SPIRITS and WINE was introduced to Guangzhou for the first time.This yearthe companycooperated with "WINE 100 Challenge" which is the famous wine institution in China, created the fine wine pavilion in Hall 1.

THAT'SPIRITS Carnival- the "Mini Bar Show" in HOTELEX

There were over 10 liquor companies involved this time in Guangzhou, with at least hundreds of overseas high-end spirits brands, which brought the latest industrial trend from abroad to South China.

The visitors can get the free cocktails or souvenirs from exhibitors in the carnival with the coupons offered by HOTELEX.

Wine Tour with WINE 100 in HOTELEX Guangzhou

Cooperated with WINE 100 Challenge, in HOTELEX Guangzhou this time,Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo invited the famous Julian Boulard and his team to dedicate ten master classes for the audience.

Wine List in HOTELEX Guangzhou 2016ï¼š

Fritz Haag Brauneberger Riesling Kabinett, Mosel (SC) 2013

Louis Maitini Napa Cabernet Sauvignon Dry Red Wine 2013

Tahbilk ESP Shiraz 2010

Babich The Patriarch 2013

Erwin Sabathi Leutschacher Sauvignon Blanc White Wine 2015

Joseph Mellot Tronsec, Pouilly Fume AOC (D) 2014

Villa Maria Cellar Selection Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough 2015

Antonutti Traminer Aromatico White Wine 2015

Blandy's Alvada 5 Years Fortified Wine NV

Champagne H.Goutorbe Cuvee Millesime 2006

Concha y Toro Don Melchor 2011

Finca la Emperatriz Terruno Dry Red Wine 2011

Nanning Boutique Wines Co., Ltd.

Foxen Santa Maria Pinot Noir 2013

Ho-lan Soul Cabernet Sauvignon Organic Dry Red Wine 2012

Sileni Estate Selection The Lodge Chardonnay White Wine 2014

Taylors Jaraman Chardonnay White Wine 2014

Welcome to visit:

Shanghai International Wine & Spirits Expo (Spring) 2017

THAT'SPIRITS Carnival (Flagship)

Time: March 28-31

Address: Shanghai New International Expo Center

Concurrent: HOTELEX Shanghai 2017, Expo Finefood Shanghai 2017

