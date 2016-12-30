New Number of Shares in Handelsbanken

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Due to an exchange of convertible notes in Svenska Handelsbanken AB, the number of Class A shares has increased by 47002 shares and the number of votes has increased by 47 002. Following the increase, the total number of shares in Handelsbanken is1944151 400 of which 1908900071 are Class A shares and 35 251329 are Class B shares. The total number of votes in Handelsbanken is 1912425203,90. The share capital amounts to SEK 3013434 670 after the increase.

This information is of the type that Handelsbanken is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Markets Act and the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 CET on 30 December 2016.

