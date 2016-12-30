Change in the Number of Shares and Votes in BioInvent International AB

LUND, Sweden, Dec 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

BioInvent International AB (publ) (BINV) today announced that the company's total number of shares as per 30 December 2016 amounts to 304,695,213 shares, corresponding to an equal number of votes. The increase in the number of shares and votes results from the directed issue of 21,973,594 shares to Pfizer announced on 21 December 2016.

BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-regulatory antibodies to treat cancer. The Company's clinical programmes are BI-1206, currently in a Phase I/II for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and chronic lymphatic leukaemia and TB-403, in cooperation with Oncurious, currently in Phase I/II for medulloblastoma. BioInvent has an exciting pre-clinical portfolio based on novel immuno-modulatory antibodies that target regulatory T cells (T-regs) and tumour-associated myeloid cells. In December 2016, the Company signed a strategic research collaboration with Pfizer Inc. BioInvent also works with leading academic institutions including the University of Southampton, Cancer Research UK, and Penn Medicine. BioInvent generates revenues from global partnerships, including Bayer Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma and from its manufacturing facility for the production of antibodies for research through to late-stage clinical trials.

This information is information that BioInvent International AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CET on 30 December 2016.

