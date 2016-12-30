STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of shares and votes in Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) has changed as a consequence of the recently completed rights issue.

Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 119,934,292 shares in the company, whereof 2,000,000 class A shares and 99,934,292 class B shares. The shares entitle to a total of 299,934,292 votes.

P-G Persson, CEO, tel: +46 (0)734-11 12 22

Lennart Ekelund, CFO, tel: +46 (0)703-98 47 87

This information is information that Platzer Fastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on 30 December 2016.

Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) owns and develops commercial properties in the Gothenburg area comprising a lettable area of approximately 807,000 sq. m. and with a value of SEK 13.4 billion. Platzer is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap.

