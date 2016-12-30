Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from January 2, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1704 ------------------------------- Expiration date: April 19, 2017 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009496060 ------------------------------- Short name: RGKT 1704 ------------------------------- Trading code: RGKT_1704 -------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Sofia Tångelin telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.