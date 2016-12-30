Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from January 4, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1704 -------------------------------- Expiration date: April 19, 2017 -------------------------------- Last trading day: April 17, 2017 -------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009496060 -------------------------------- Short name: SSV 1704 RTL -------------------------------- Trading code: SSV_1704_RTL --------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Sofia Tångelin telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.