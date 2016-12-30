Change in Number of Shares and Votes in Precise Biometrics

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

As announced on 14 December 2016, Precise Biometrics has carried out a rights issue of 14,925,373 shares directed to a group of qualified Swedish and international investors.

Before the rights issue there were a total of 345,306,094 shares in Precise Biometrics, corresponding to the same number of votes. After the rights issue and per 30 December 2016 there are a total of 360,231,467 shares and votes in the company.

This information is information that Precise Biometrics AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8.00 CET on 30December 2016.

ABOUT PRECISE BIOMETRICS

Precise Biometrics is a market leading supplier of solutions for convenient and secure authentication of people's identity. We develop and sell fingerprint software and mobile smart card readers that provide the market's best user experience and security. Our solutions are used hundreds of millions of times every day by people all over the world and are marketed together with strong business partners. For more information, please visit; http://precisebiometrics.com

