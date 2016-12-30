Share Conversion in RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2016, 1,567,089 Class A shares were converted to Class B shares, at the request of a shareholder. The total number of votes in RaySearch thereafter amounts to 112,537,548 votes. The total number of registered shares in RaySearch amounts to 34,282,773 shares, of which 8,694,975 are Class A shares and 25,587,798 are Class B shares.

According to RaySearch Laboratories AB's (publ) Articles of Association, owners of Class A shares have the right to have such shares converted to Class B shares. A conversion reduces the number of votes in the company. When a conversion has been carried out, RaySearch is obligated by law to disclose information on the changes occurred by the conversion.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved radiation therapy of cancer. RaySearch develops and markets the RayStation® treatment planning system to clinics all over the world and distributes the products through licensing agreements with leading medical technology companies. The company is also developing the next-generation oncology information system, RayCare®, which comprises a new product area for RaySearch, and will be launched in 2017. RaySearch's software is currently used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since November 2003.

RaySearch discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Securities Market Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act.

