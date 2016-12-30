sprite-preloader
Freitag, 30.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,67 Euro		-0,169
-1,91 %
WKN: A14P5E ISIN: SE0006887063 Ticker-Symbol: 4HF 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOIST FINANCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HOIST FINANCE AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
30.12.2016 | 08:39
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Increase in the Number of Shares and Votes in Hoist Finance AB Through Exercise of Warrants

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Exercise of warrants has been registered in December 2016 and as a result Hoist Finance AB (publ)'s share capital has increased by SEK 78,984 to SEK 26,906,522.33.

The total number of shares has increased by 236,952 whereby it now amounts to 80,719,567 shares. The total number of voting rights amounts to 80,719,567.

For further information please contact:

Michel Jonson,
Group Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +46 (0)8 555 177 19

The information above has been published pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen om handel med finansiella instrument). This information was released for publication at 08.30 (CET) on 30 December 2016.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/hoist-finance/r/increase-in-the-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-hoist-finance-ab-through-exercise-of-warrants,c2155455

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/8270/2155455/607344.pdf

PDF


© 2016 PR Newswire