Increase in the Number of Shares and Votes in Hoist Finance AB Through Exercise of Warrants

Exercise of warrants has been registered in December 2016 and as a result Hoist Finance AB (publ)'s share capital has increased by SEK 78,984 to SEK 26,906,522.33.

The total number of shares has increased by 236,952 whereby it now amounts to 80,719,567 shares. The total number of voting rights amounts to 80,719,567.

The information above has been published pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen om handel med finansiella instrument). This information was released for publication at 08.30 (CET) on 30 December 2016.

