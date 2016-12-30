Stockholm, December 30, 2016



INVISIO (IVSO) has received a follow-up order for communication and hearing protection systems from one of the company's existing customers within NATO. The order is worth approximately SEK 11 million and delivery is planned to take place in the first part of 2017.



INVISIO's advanced communication systems with hearing protection enable professionals working in noisy and mission-critical environments to communicate and collaborate effectively. The systems consist of headsets and control units connected to an external team radio or a vehicle's intercom system, for example.



This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the CEO, at 8.30 CET on December 30, 2016.



About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)



INVISIO offers cutting-edge personal communication and hearing protection systems. The systems enable users to operate and communicate safely and clearly in all environments, even under extreme conditions, such as loud noise, heat, and underwater. INVISIO systems consist of headsets and advanced control units that interface to a wide range of communication devices. The systems provide hearing protection while maintaining the natural level of situational awareness. Customers are mainly from the public sector. Sales are made via a global network of partners and to some extent directly to end customers. INVISIO is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website, www.invisio.com.



