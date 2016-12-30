Press release 2016-12-30 C-RAD has secured an order for Catalyst HD™ and Sentinel 4DCT™ systems for the radiation therapy center in Gera, Germany. The order has a total value of approximately 3 MSEK.



The Sentinel 4DCT™ and Catalyst HD™ systems enable the high-end treatment techniques that are increasingly common within radiation therapy. With this dual solution, C-RAD supports the whole 4D treatment chain from imaging to treatment delivery. Respiratory gated treatments are frequently used when the target volume is close to cardiac tissue, or for special treatments in which the tumor position depends on the respiratory cycle.



The Catalyst HD™ will be delivered with the complete software configuration containing modules for Respiratory Gating, Patient Setup and Positioning, and Motion Monitoring. C-RAD provides interfaces to Varian and Elekta linear accelerators and the respective CT imaging modality. The customers also selected C-RAD's unique audio-visual couching functionality, which supports an interactive gating mode.



Delivery is expected to start in the second half of 2017. The order is booked as order intake during the fourth quarter 2016.



"We are excited to see the worldwide rapidly increasing demand for surface tracking solutions in the radiation therapy market. C-RAD has a very appealing product and a strong position in the main markets in Europe, Asia and America." says Tim Thurn, CEO of C-RAD.



About C-RAD



C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD WOFE in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.



For more information on C-RAD, please visit www.c-rad.com



For further information:



Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB, Phone +46-18-666930, Email investors@c-rad.com



This information is information that C-RAD AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 08:30 CET on December 30, 2016.



